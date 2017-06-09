HUMILIATED Theresa May has vowed her government would lead Britain for the next five years, despite a disastrous election which robbed the Tories of their majority in Parliament.

In a defiant speech on the steps of Downing Street, the Prime Minister made clear she would now rely on support from the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her administration and push legislation through the House of Commons.

But it came after Mrs May’s gamble to call the snap poll saw the Conservatives lose a dozen MPs and severely weakened her position ahead of crucial Brexit talks with the European Union.

Speaking after an audience with the Queen this morning she said:

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats, it is clear only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty.

“We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular. Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country.

“That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we will deliver. Now let’s get to work.”

But the PM faced mounting calls from within her own party to resign, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claiming he should be allowed to form a minority administration after making significant gains.

Hailing what he called an ‘incredible result’ for his party, Mr Corbyn declared: “We are ready to serve this country. The party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party.”

It is not thought that Mrs May has offered a full coalition with the DUP, which was catapulted into the role of kingmaker after boosting its Westminster tally by two MPs to 10.

Shortly before her statement, senior DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was ‘much too early’ to talk of a formal deal.

Tory ranks at Westminster were reduced from 330 to 318 in the election, with eight ministers culled from the Government’s front benches.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said he would ‘fight tooth and nail’ to keep Mrs May in post, and dismissed suggestions he might replace her. Meanwhile, Labour – previously written off by critics – surged to 261 seats, up 29 from 2015.

The Liberal Democrats gained four seats to amass 12 MPs but lost their former leader and ex-Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, while the Scottish National Party kept just 35 of its 56 seats and lost its Westminster leader, Angus Robertson, and former First Minister, Alex Salmond. UKIP leader Paul Nuttall resigned after just six months in the job, following his party’s dismal performance.