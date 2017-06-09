Theresa May will seek to stay on as Prime Minister and Tory leader despite failing to win a majority after her decision to hold a snap election backfired spectacularly.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged the Tories would offer "stability" as the largest party with the most votes.

But Jeremy Corbyn said it was clear Labour had won the election and "we are ready to serve this country".

The Prime Minister's situation appeared precarious as Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should "consider her position" and take personal responsibility for a "dreadful" campaign and a "deeply flawed" manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

Mr Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, and indicated he was ready to put forward a programme for government.

"I think it's pretty clear who won this election," he said at Labour's headquarters in central London.

"We are ready to do everything we can to put our programme into operation, there isn't a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time, the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party, the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost.

"I think we need a change."

But Tory sources indicated Mrs May would continue in Number 10 on the basis of the election result.

"Certainly that's what's expected," a source said.

With 647 out of 650 constituencies declared, the Tories had 316 seats - making it impossible to achieve the 326 necessary for an outright majority - Labour 261, the SNP 35 and the Liberal Democrats 12.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which increased its representation at Westminster from eight to 10, could potentially support Mrs May - but leader Arlene Foster said it was "too soon to say" what would happen and it will be "difficult" for the Prime Minister to continue in her role.

Any attempt by Mrs May to soldier on leading a minority administration would be made easier with the support of the DUP, and the assumption that Sinn Fein will not take up the seven seats it won.

But Ms Foster would not be drawn on any deal: "I certainly think that there will be contact made over the weekend but I think it is too soon to talk about what we're going to do."

Asked if she thought Mrs May would be able to stay in her job, the DUP leader told the BBC: "I don't know", adding: "I think it will be difficult for her to survive".

That view was echoed by former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May and now editor of the Evening Standard, told ITV: "Clearly if she's got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader."