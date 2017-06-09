A PERMANENT memorial to Oxford volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War will be unveiled tomorrow in a special ceremony.

In February Oxford City Council’s West area planning committee gave permission for the granite tribute to be placed on a grassy corner next to South Park, at the junction of Headington Road and Morrell Avenue.

It will honour 31 men and women with links to the city who joined the International Brigade and fought against the forces of General Francisco Franco in the civil war from 1936 to 1939.

John Haywood, 68, one of the campaigners for the memorial, said more than 100 people could attend the ceremony.

He said: “It has taken four years to get to this point and the delays have been frustrating but we are all very pleased with the location.

“Lots of people will see the memorial - it’s in a good position and will be a fitting tribute to the volunteers who fought in the conflict.”

The proposal was delayed by complaints about suggested locations, with Bonn Square and another location near the war memorial in St Giles rejected.

The granite tribute, designed by sculptor Charlie Carter, has cost about £30,000.

There will be a fundraising event tonight at the Friends Meeting House in St Giles at 7.30pm.