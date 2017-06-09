IT WAS laces and Lycra for this week’s Oxford Mail Camera Club, who were challenged to get out their trainers and send us in their best exercise-themed shots.

Chocolate, chips and cake made up a host of mouth-watering pictures from last week’s readers, so we thought it was only right to follow that with photos all about fitness.

The youthful energy of children was captured perfectly in our first entry by Ann Faulkner at

Harwell Campus and Chilton Village Family Fun Day as children wiggled their way through hula hoop exercises.

Also showing off their young energy was Elladys who was captured by Ian Gunning taking her first steps, and the giggly jumping duo captured by Kim Saxby in a picture titled ‘baby-cise’.

Michelle Barber caught her daughter taking on slightly bigger equipment, twice her size, to tackle the cross trainer in a Blackbird Leys play area.

And a couple of pups proved their fast-paced fitness in this breathless shot by Beatrix Forbes.

Next week’s theme will be ‘into the light’.

To join the Camera Club, email promotions:nqo.com with your name and address, and make sure you join our Facebook group.