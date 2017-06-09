SHOP owners hit by huge increases in rates have urged the new Government to do something or face ‘killing small businesses’.

Traders in the centre of town were hit hard when business rates were re-evaluated earlier this year, which saw some enormous increases to rates in West Oxfordshire.

They have urged the Witney's newly-elected MP to do something urgently to avoid stripping the high street of its independent businesses.

Earlier this year the Government reviewed all rates so they could be matched with how much rent each business pays from April.

Business rates are based on a property's valuable rate, which had not been reassessed for the past seven years.

Rosa Ashby, who has run Rosa Flowers, a florist in Wesley Walk, with her husband Jim for nearly 20 years, said something needed to be done about business rates.

The couple saw their rateable value rise by 57 per cent, which saw the rate they pay each year increase to more than £7,600.

Mrs Ashby said: “Business rates are killing small businesses. The Government is supposed to be on the side of small businesses and shops – but as far as I can see it’s the opposite.

“They need to look at reducing these rates otherwise we’re going to be seeing a lot of empty shops.

“I just don’t understand it – when big businesses seem to be getting dispensations and discounts. It’s just not right.”

Tamsin Butler has owned Lily’s Attic, a boutique in Market Square, for the past 10 years.

She also saw her rateable value increased by several thousand pounds.

She said: “I was mortified when I saw the changes. It could cause redundancies and cutbacks.

"I may have to start looking at my products.

“The consensus seems to be that people will be put off from opening businesses and people who already do will start to lose business.

“Whoever gets into Government needs to address it.”

Some businesses are subject to transitional relief, which will see the amount they pay increase slowly over a few years.

But this depends on strict criteria and is not available to all businesses.