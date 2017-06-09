A PUB in Wantage has said its fresh look will compliment its ‘renowned’ ale as it welcomes locals for a pint in time for summer.

The Abingdon Arms has reopened following its £40,000 investment.

The Grove Street pub, has seen a fresh look thanks to the partnership between business owner John Donohue and pub company Hawthorn Leisure, which includes new signs, external decoration, a new menu and new decor ready for the summer months.

Mr Donohue said: “We’re renowned for our ale so there’s no change at the pumps but it was time to add a bit of sparkle with subtle changes to the decor, which have made the pub that bit more cosy and comfortable for regulars.”

The pub remains steeped in its heritage and tradition from the trophies won by the Abingdon’s Aunt Sally and Darts teams, to trinkets and photos of Wantage’s history.

Prided on its reputation for real ale the line up includes Fullers London Pride, Old speckled Hen and Sharps Doombar as well as Morlands and West Berkshire Brewery rotating monthly.