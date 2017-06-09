FAMILIES from across Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys gathered in a local beauty spot to welcome the estate's newest – and biggest – resident.

The Spindleberry Dragon, a vast sculpture of living plants now christened 'Willow', was unveiled last week in Spindleberry Nature Reserve to great fanfare.

Made from recycled timber, living willow and logs with a vast carved wooden head, it took months to install and has gone from an initial 60m to 200m in length.

Youngsters clambered all over the sculpture and enjoyed a host of themed activities at a celebration on Friday hosted by the Oxfordshire Play Association (OPA).

Manager Martin Gillett said: "Loads of people came down and were amazed by the dragon, by how it had been made and how big it was.

"It's great to get the kids out engaging with nature and playing outside, and the lovely thing is the dragon will grow through the seasons."

Created on behalf of OPA by Oxford sculpture Stuart Turner, the dragon functions as an organic playground, with crawl-spaces, hidey-hold and places to climb.

It begins at Northfield Brook and snakes alongside the water before curving inside the forest itself.

Mr Gillett added: "Stuart has made a big belly for the kids to go in and build dens, and also a seating area by the feet so they can chill out. It's wonderful."

Face-painting, clay dragon-making courtesy of London organisation Going Wild, plant seeding and sports sessions also took place throughout the day.

Three-year-old Lacey Walker was among the first youngsters to scramble along the new sculpture.

Her godmother Kerry Palmer, of Warbling Way in Greater Leys, said: "We go to Spindleberry quite often in the summer, but I didn't realise they were doing all this with the dragon.

"We thought we'd just have a walk up and had such a lovely day. It was brilliant and it's right on my doorstep."