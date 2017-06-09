HERE we go again... the cast of Mamma Mia opted to test out the waters at an Oxford swimming pool to tell musical fans about their forthcoming production at the city’s New Theatre.

The feel-good show will be performed to an audience of theatre-goers looking to sing-a-long to ABBA’s timeless top hits. But before getting into the swing of things for the show later this year, the cast donned bathing suits for a dip at the Hinksey Outdoor Pool.

The cast hoped to encourage some Greek sunshine to the city.

Theatre spokesman Richard Loftus said: “Mamma Mia! was the first West End musical I saw.

“It has long been an ambition of mine to welcome the production to my local theatre so that a host of new audiences can have the opportunity to see this smash-hit show – perhaps as their very own first theatrical experience.”

It will run from November 14 to 25 and tickets are from £17.50 atgtickets.com/oxford