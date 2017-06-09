AT LEAST eight armed police officers have been deployed to a street in Wood Farm, Oxford, it has been reported.
Officers with guns are on the corner of Three Fields Road and The Slade, according to readers, alongside a riot van.
Police have not yet confirmed their attendance at the scene, which is near The Corner House pub.
It is believed they raided a flat in the street.
Readers say a police helicopter was also heard overhead in the early hours.
