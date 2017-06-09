ARMED police stormed a property in Oxford this morning as the operation continues into a Blackbird Leys murder investigation.

At around 6am this morning police entered a property in Three Fields, a week after Christopher Lemonius was killed.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital following an attack in Jourdain Road on Thursday, June 1, but later died of multiple injuries.

Spokeswoman for the police Hannah Jones said: "Thames Valley Police officers attended a property in Three Fields Road, Oxford, at around 6am today to carry out a warrant at a property in connection with the ongoing Christopher Lemonius murder investigation.

"This included armed officers.

"No arrests were made.

"It was not terrorism-related."

Five people have already been in court after being charged with Mr Lemonius' murder.

Were you on the scene? Send us your pictures here