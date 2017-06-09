The Conservatives held on to their Henley stronghold but saw their majority dented by 3,000.

John Howell won 33,749 votes, a majority over Labour of 22,294.

The Lib Dems came in third with 8,485 votes, with the Greens taking 1,864 and UKIP taking 1,154.

Mr Howell thanked voters in his acceptance speech and said it was a 'great honour' to be elected again.

But Labour candidate Oliver Kavanagh, who increased his party's share of the vote from 12 per cent in 2015 to 20 per cent, said he was also pleased with the result.

He said: "We set out to run a campaign that energised people and that is what we did."

Turnout was 76.3 per cent.