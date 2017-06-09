CAMPAIGNERS roared with delight as the Liberal Democrats seized Oxford West and Abingdon from the Conservatives.

In a battle that saw voters turn out in record numbers, Lib Dem candidate Layla Moran clinced victory by just 816 votes - defeating incumbent Tory Nicola Blackwood.

It was a dramatic end to a night that had activists from both parties on tenterhooks, with some suggesting there could be a recount right until the result was finally called.

At the count in Abingdon, it was confirmed the Lib Dems won 26,256 votes, the Conservatives 25,440, Labour 7,573 and UKIP 751.

Turnout was 79.6 per cent, the highest recorded since the constituency was created in 1983.

In her victory speech, Mrs Moran - who fought a campaign that railed against the risks posed by the UK's exit from the European Union - said it was a sign that voters wanted to 'avoid a hard Brexit'.

She thanked voters from fellow left-wing parties that had stood aside, such as the Greens and National Health Action Party, adding: "They have also understood our message that our schools and NHS need the investment they so desperately crave."

In a concession speech, Ms Blackwood wished her sucessor the best and hailed what she called a 'historic' turnout.

She added: "When I was first elected seven years ago, one of the biggest challenges was voter apathy.

"I really do not think we can say that now."

Labour's Marie Tidball echoed Mrs Moran's claim that voters had rejected a so-called hard Brexit.

The Lib Dem victory in Oxford West and Abingdon saw the seat return to the party after it was lost to the Conservatives in 2010.

Former Lib Dem MP Evan Harris had previously held it before then since 1997.