The Conservatives held Banbury but saw their majority slashed by more than 5,000 votes at the hands of a resurgent Labour party.

Victoria Prentis was re-elected as MP but Labour candidate Sean Woodcock enjoyed a surge which has reflected the national picture over the course of the night.

Mrs Prentis won more votes than last time but ended up seeing her 18,000 majority drop to 12,399.

She said: "I'm very pleased with the result and very honoured to be re-elected as MP for the place I call home.

"The majority is less but that seems to be with the national trend - I won more votes than last time which I'm happy about."

Labour's Sean Woodcock said that young people had clearly been "inspired" by the campaign and Jeremy Corbyn and put off by the "lacklustre" Conservatives.

He said: "I'm disappointed not to win but delighted that so many voted for me.

"It's the highest share of the vote for Labour here since 2001."

UKIP's Dickie Bird, who received more than 8,000 votes in 2015, suffered big losses winning 1,581.

Mr Bird said the election had become a "presidential campaign" with many UKIP voters feeling they had to vote for Theresa May and not the party itself.

He added that it had "backfired" on the Conservative leader.