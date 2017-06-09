CONSERVATIVE candidate Robert Courts has stormed to victory in Witney with an increased majority.

Mr Courts was delighted to receive 33,839 votes and resume his position as MP for the constituency.

In second place, just pipping the Liberal Democrats to the post, was Labour's Laetisia Carter, with 12,598 votes.

It came as Labour won Oxford East and the Tories held Banbury.

Mr Courts said he was eager to get back to work representing his constituents after winning a majority of 21,241, much bigger than the 5,702 he won in November’s by-election.

He said: "I'm flattered. It's wonderful to be re-elected and to have an increased majority but I'm also conscious of the responsibility that comes with that.

"It was an exciting campaign but now I'm really eager to get back to work."

During his victory speech the MP thanked the people of West Oxfordshire for putting their faith in him again, and that he would continue to be a strong local voice for people in the area.

He also paid tribute to the victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester and said it was critical we exercised our freedom and democracy, as the country had done by continuing to hold its general election.

Though Mr Courts was expected to win the seat, less certain was who would come in second.

Labour narrowly won out over the Liberal Democrats, with 12,598 votes to Liz Leffman's 12,457. The two parties were understood to be neck and neck for the majority of the count.

Labour candidate Mrs Carter was thrilled with the result.

She said: "I'm absolutely elated. It just goes to show that it's never a two horse race.

"We will continue to fight for Labour values and for a better life for the people of West Oxfordshire."

Behind the Liberal Democrats were Claire Lasko, of the Green Party, with 1,053 votes, and Alan Craig, of UKIP, with 980 votes.

Turnout was 73.82 per cent.