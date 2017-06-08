For live coverage throughout the night click here to visit our live blog.

Labour's Anneliese Dodds took the Oxford East seat with a huge majority of 23,284, winning 65 per cent of the vote.

Ms Dodds, standing for the first time after Andrew Smith stepped down after representing the seat for 30 years, increased the party's majority by about 8,000 votes.

Ms Dodds said: "I'm obviously really delighted to be elected as MP for Oxford East. It's a massive responsibility to deliver and live up to people's expectations.

"They have had a very good MP in Andrew Smith for many years."

Conservative campaigners were left reeling as a shock exit poll predicted Britain is headed for another hung Parliament.

Party activists told the Oxford Mail they could not believe the forecast commissioned by the BBC, Sky and ITV, which said the Tories would lose the slim majority they won in 2015.

Speaking moments after the exit poll was published, one Tory councillor simply said: “I’m still fixing my jaw.”

In Abingdon, where the results for Oxford West and Abingdon, Wantage and Henley are set to be announced, opposition parties had a spring in their step.

Liberal Democrat Stephen Goddard, who represents Wolvercote on Oxford City Council, said: “It is pretty extraordinary. It certainly makes the PM’s decision to call an election pretty dubious. I don’t think her party is going to be pleased. As a Lib Dem I’m just very pleased about the possibility we could improve our position.

“But let’s wait and see, it is only an exit poll.”

Laura Coyle, the Lib Dem candidate in Henley, added: “The exit poll is a huge shock. But it could be good - a hung Parliament would mean there would have to be more consensus-building.”

Oliver Kavanagh, Labour’s candidate in Henley, said the exit poll was ‘not surprising’.

He admitted he was unlikely to overturn Conservative John Howell’s large majority, but added: “It reflects what we’ve been seeing on the doorstep – people are responding really well.

“A lot of people have been telling me they’ve been voting Labour because of Jeremy Corbyn.”

However Matthew Barber, Tory leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, sounded a note of caution about calling the result so early.

He said: “It is interesting, but I think an awful lot of people will want to see how the final numbers actually fall. We have fought a hard campaign, right up to the moment that polls closed, so there is nothing anyone can do about it now.

“I don’t know what we might have done wrong.”

Conservative South Oxfordshire district councillor Elizabeth Gillespie added: “If the poll is right then I suppose it would mean all of the young people have turned out.

“It looked like the issue of Brexit was going to convince a lot of people to vote Conservative but if this is how it looks then it would mean the dreadful Jeremy Corbyn has performed a lot better than people thought.”

In Witney, Tory leader of West Oxfordshire District Council James Mills noted previous polls had underestimated the Tory tally.

The BBC exit poll in 2015 correctly predicted a Conservative majority but the final figure was 15 seats higher.

“I’m keeping an open mind,” Mr Mills said.

In Banbury, Labour candidate Sean Woodcock said the exit poll was ‘encouraging’ and claimed people had been inspired by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour campaign.

Despite some lingering doubts, last night’s exit poll triggered instant speculation over the shape of any coalition government.

Even with the support of Northern Ireland unionists, the Tories would struggle to form a viable administration.

Meanwhile, a so-called ‘progressive alliance’ of Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Greens would also fall short of an absolute majority.

The one combination which would pass the crucial 326 mark would be a repeat of the 2010 Tory-Lib Dem coalition – but that option was ruled out by Lib Dem boss Tim Farron.