UPDATES: For live coverage throughout the night click here to visit our live blog.

THE major surprise of the night in Oxfordshire saw Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats triumph in Oxford West and Abingdon - deposing Tory Nicola Blackwood.

With the seat being billed as a close call, Ms Moran took the victory with a narrow 817 majority to see the constituency turn yellow for the first time since the 2005 General Election.

Labour's Anneliese Dodds took the Oxford East seat with a huge majority of 23,284, winning 65 per cent of the vote.

Ms Dodds, standing for the first time after Andrew Smith stepped down after representing the seat for 30 years, increased the party's majority by about 8,000 votes.

In Witney Robert Courts held onto the seat for the Conservative Party and increased his majority from 5,700 in November's by-election to 21,241.

His party colleague Victoria Prentis held Banbury while Ed Vaizey won again in Wantage.

For full list of votes cast, click here

Cheers rang out around Oxford Town Hall as MS Dodds won a massive majority.

The jubilant scenes mirrored those 30 years ago in 1987 when Andrew Smith was first elected as Labour MP.

He stood down in April and was quick to congratulate Ms Dodds after the result was announced shortly before 2am yesterday.

Ms Dodds won big - she polled 35,118 votes, a considerable increase on Mr Smith's majority of 15,280 in 2015.

An MEP for the South East for the past three years, Ms Dodds, who lives in Rose Hill with husband Ed Turner, a city councillor and their two children, Freddie, four and Isabella, one, thanked Mr Smith and paid tribute to his work over the past three decades.

She said: "Tonight marks the end of an era, of three decades with Andrew Smith as Oxford East MP.

"Time and time again I heard the same thing on the doorstep - that Andrew Smith's shoes would be very big ones to fill, and that his would be an enormous job to follow on from, a difficult act to follow.

"I feel a very heavy hand of responsibility on my shoulder.

"I am determined to continue Andrew's work so I can earn, just as Andrew has earned in spades, the trust and respect of the people of Oxford East. Thank you Andrew."

Ms Dodds said she had not expected to gain such a large majority and attributed it to the loyalty of voters to Mr Smith and to 'the Corbyn effect'.

She added: "Andrew has always tried to keep in touch with local people - that involves being on the doorstep and working with different organisations and I want to continue that."

Ms Dodds said Mr Smith had always been 'very supportive'.

She added: "I have known Andrew for many years and have been inspired by his example.

"I will be resigning from my MEP position and someone else on the Labour list will take my place."

Mr Smith said: "I am absolutely thrilled to see Anneliese elected with a stunning majority and vote of confidence from Oxford East constituents.

"I am certain she will do a brilliant job.

"It has been a very interesting night. Labour has made gains while Theresa May has blundered awfully - the British people have seen through her."

A long day for Ms Dodds and her partner Mr Turner, deputy leader of the city council, started at dawn as they delivered election leaflets.

Mr Turner said Ms Dodds' new role could make family life easier.

He added: "Anneliese will no longer be representing a region the size of Austria and London is closer than Brussels or Strasbourg.

"Sometimes I have to plead with Anneliese to take a break - she has an incredible work ethic."

Ms Dodds won a 65.2 per cent share of the vote.

She said she was 'no fan of Theresa May' and thought she had been 'an incredibly divisive Prime Minister.

Dr Suzanne Bartington, Conservative candidate, came second with 11,834 votes, and increased the party's share of the vote by 2.1 per cent.

She congratulated Ms Dodds on her victory and said she had 'very strong local connections'.

Dr Bartington added: "We outperformed the Lib Dems right here In Oxford - we fought a very strong, positive campaign."