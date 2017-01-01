We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.

AS IT HAPPENED: Conservative beaten as Oxford seat swings

Luke Sproule Education reporter covering Rose Hill, Iffley and Littlemore. Please call me on (01865) 425422

Last updated:

    -Oxford Mail reporters at counts for all six of Oxfordshire's constituencies.
  • - Lib Dem Layla Moran takes Oxford West from Tories
  • -Anneliese Dodds elected as Oxford East's new MP with massive, increased majority.
  • -Robert Courts holds Witney for Tories with increased majority.
  • - Banbury held by Victoria Prentis, Conservative
  • - Hung Parliament for the UK is confirmed

