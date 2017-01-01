We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Learn more about cookies
AS IT HAPPENED: 2017 General Election results
Luke Sproule
Education reporter covering Rose Hill, Iffley and Littlemore. Please call me on (01865) 425422
-Oxford Mail reporters at counts for all six of Oxfordshire's constituencies.
- - Lib Dem Layla Moran takes Oxford West from Tories
- -Anneliese Dodds elected as Oxford East's new MP with massive, increased majority.
- -Robert Courts holds Witney for Tories with increased majority.
- - Banbury held by Victoria Prentis, Conservative
- - Hung Parliament for the UK is confirmed
Comments