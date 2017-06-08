A fire forced the evacuation of a city restaurant yesterday evening.

At 8:13 pm Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at L.J Bar & Restaurant on the Cowley Road in Oxford.

Fire crews were on the scene within minutes and were immediately faced with smoke issuing from the ground floor and smoke logging to the first and second floors which were used as sleeping accommodation.

The restaurant manager took prompt and decisive action evacuating staff and customers quickly, and making an early call to the fire and rescue service.

The swift action of the firefighting crews wearing breathing apparatus ensured the fire was extinguished quickly and the upper rooms be made safe by using high pressure fans to clear the smoke.

The fire was attended by four fire engines from with crews coming from Rewley Road and Slade in Oxford City and Kidlington with support vehicles from Eynsham

The fire is believed to have started due to the ignition of a build-up of fatty cooking residue inside the extractor flu. Considerable damage was caused to the kitchen and extraction system which will certainly result in lost trading time.

Incident Commander, Crew Manager Richard Allington said: “We recommend that restaurant owners to inspect the condition of their extraction systems regularly looking for signs of unburnt products building up around the hood and inside the flu system.

"To ensure your business thrives it is essential that regular maintenance and inspection routines are established such as: routine cleaning, replacing filters and examining wear or damage to the seals that are designed to contain hot gases within the extract system.

"Our Emergency Planning team can provide some excellent advice on business continuity, and we also provide business advice in relation to fire safety and other aspects via our specialist Fire Safety and Trading Standards team”