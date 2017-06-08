FIREFIGHTERS had pull a van driver from his vehicle after he hit the back of a lorry.

At 1.33 pm yesterday, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash at the Windrush Industrial Estate, Witney.

Crews were faced with a van trapped firmly under the rear of the LGV with the driver trapped inside.

They forced access into the van and used hydraulic spreading equipment to create space within the driving compartment of the van to allow paramedics to assess the casualty and enable a safe and controlled extrication.

Fortunately, the driver only appeared to be suffering from superficial, non-life threatening injuries.

Incident Commander, Station Manager Gary D’Anger said: “The van appears to have driven into the rear of the LGV that was parked up at the time. The driver was very fortunate to escape the incident with such minimal injuries. This could well have been a life-threatening and life changing road traffic incident.”

“With the driver safely in the care of the paramedics, the fire crews then used lifting and winching equipment to lift the LGV away from the front of the van and then winch the van clear of the scene to assist recovery and to clear the highway”