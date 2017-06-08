A DISGRACED top ranking Thames Valley Police ex-employee has been found guilty of stalking a woman in a month-long campaign of revenge.

District judge Tim Pattinson branded Nick Harverson sinister, manipulative and callous as the three day trial ended today at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

The married 58-year old gasped and looked around in disbelief as the court heard how he had terrified his ex-lover Charlotte Roberts after their steamy affair ended in October last year.

The court heard how he had stalked her by turning up at her house, following her home and waiting at locations he knew she would frequent between November 16 and December 22 last year.

At the court Judge Pattinson said: “In my view there can be no question whatsoever that Ms Roberts made her position clear that she didn’t want contact with this man.

“Her text messages read: ‘I need to be on my own’, ‘I have not eaten for days’, ‘I need time on my own you said some really nasty things’.

“Her position was unequivocal."

Harverson , who was the head of corporate support at the police force denied following Ms Roberts home and also trying to enter her flat while she stood on the other side of the door in terror.

Ms Roberts, who is the executive assistant to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld, said she had made it clear she wanted only a friendship.

The campaign of harassment first began when Haverson was dumped by his ex-mistress who he had met at their shared workplace at Kidlington’s Thames Valley Police headquarters.

After their 18 months affair ended he sent her a letter, what Haverson called during his defence ‘his parting shot’ and which he signed ‘you are an evil person.’

Judge Pattinson said: “The letter is in my view nothing but the most threatening and sinister of letters.

“Harverson has threatened her about work, about the issues at work and says that a lot of the actions of Mrs Roberts are highly manipulative and dishonest.

“I find Harverson to be highly manipulative.”

During the trial the court also heard that mother-of-two Charlotte Roberts had been followed home on at least three occasions as she was driving through Cassington.

Harverson was also seen loitering in layby on the A40 staring at her car as she drove past.

He had denied the charge, claiming that he had been simply trying to 'find the truth' of the their fractured relationship and that the meetings with her had been 'chance encounters'.

Harverson will be sentenced at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on June 30.