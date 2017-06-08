A ONE-armed lorry driver admitted causing the death of three-year-old girl and seriously injuring her mother by dangerous driving.

Thomas Hunter, 57, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Isla Wiggin and breaking the neck of her mother Collette by dangerously driving his Volvo lorry on the A34 at Hinksey, Oxford on August 25 last year.

Hunter - who had a prosthetic left arm from his elbow - stared blankly as Judge Zoe Smith said he would be sentenced on July 17.

Both Mr and Mrs Wiggin were in the public gallery yesterday afternoon.

The court heard how Hunter's Volvo ploughed into a car in which Mrs Wiggin and her daughter were travelling in.

Isla died in hospital as a result of her injuries two days later on August 27.

The court heard how five other cars were damaged as a result of Hunter's action, which was an 'aggravating feature' for his sentence.

He will appear at the same court on July 17 for sentence.