A SIXTH form student who killed a man in Oxford has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Iman St Clair, 18, of Kestrel Crescent, Oxford was told at Oxford Crown today to be under 'no illusion' that he would serve 'anything other than a custodial sentence'.

Iman admitted unlawfully killing Eamonn Anderson on November 11 last year.

Mr Anderson, 56, of Salter Close, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being kicked off his bike in High Street, Oxford.

His life support machine was subsequently switched off and he died as a result of his injuries.

Mr Anderson, a reformed bank robber, had spent more than 24 years of his life behind bars for armed robbery and firearms offences.