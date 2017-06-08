THOUSANDS of people are expected at a street fair this weekend designed to bring the community together.

The Jericho Street Fair has been running annually for more than 20 years and will return on Saturday with live music, food and drink stalls and activities throughout the afternoon.

The popular event has been organised by the Jericho Community Association (JCA) to bring the area closer together for a one-off party.

More than 20 stalls, set up by those local to Jericho but also across the city, will be on display and a variety of bands will play in The Old Bookbinders until 10pm.

JCA treasurer, Peter Stalker, said: “We organise it every year to bring people together, there are some people who only see each other once a year and it’s at the street fair.

“There’s a wonderful mixture of things going on, with live music both in the Old Bookbinders and outside, the Jericho Singers are performing in the street.

“We have food from Vietnam and Tibet as well - it’s a real variety.”

Tents will be clustered near St Barnabas Church as the fair spills out along the length of Canal Street.

Last year’s fair was well attended despite gloomy weather and downpours throughout the afternoon.

Giant Sumo wrestling will also be available to try as well as a bouncy castle and Morris Dancers.

The group advertised for people to come forward to set up stalls for the fair and had an impressive reaction with all spots being taken.

Mr Stalker said: “We tried to make sure local people had the opportunity to be stallholders and it’s worked really well.

“It’s a huge thing for Jericho and the people here, but it also attracts those from across the whole city - we don’t count but thousands come along each year.

“The weather wasn’t great last year but that didn’t matter, they come along no matter what but just stay for longer and have more fun if it’s a nice day, which is what we are hoping for on Saturday.”

Eleven acts will take to the Old Bookbinder stage once the fair opens at 12pm, including The Oxford Beatles, Bötley Crüe, Mad Larry Band, The Jesters, Uke Ox and Storyteller.

Real Ale - 18 different varieties - will be sold from the pub, as well as food, with punters able to enjoy their pint on tables and benches out on the street while taking in the music.

Arts and crafts stalls and children’s entertainment will also be provided to keep the younger generations interested throughout the afternoon.

The annual street fair has been a mainstay in Jericho for more than 20 years but has taken on a number of different guises.

In recent years it has been organised by the JCA with assistance from the Old Bookbinders and St Barnabas Church.

The fair gets under way at 12pm with outdoor activities running until 5pm and music in the pub carrying on until 10pm.