HUNDREDS of Oxford parents are embarrassing their children on a daily basis due to their lack of fashion sense, it has emerged.

Generally dressing unfashionably, wearing mismatched outfits and wearing socks with sandals are all big no-no’s for parents according to Oxford’s kids.

Overall more than four in 10 children are embarrassed by their parents’ lack of fashion sense and almost half of parents would happily be dressed by their children in a bid to improve their look.

The findings emerged in a study of 2,000 parents with kids aged 16 and under for Oxfam’s ‘Dressed By The Kid’s campaign, a fundraising event happening on the June 16.

Kelly O’Connor, fundraising officer at Oxfam, said: “Oxfam is giving kids a chance to put the boot on the other foot and take control of the grown-ups’ outfits for a day – while raising money for a great cause.

“It’s time kids take action. Who wouldn’t love a chance to dress their parents up in flamboyant and outlandish clothes, at the same time as doing their bit to support those who need our help.”

The top 10 of Oxford’s fashion faux pas included parents wearing exercise leggings on the school run, nipping out in public wearing pyjamas and slippers as well as wearing Crocs away from the beach or back garden.

To take part in Dressed By The Kids Day visit Oxfam.org.uk/silly