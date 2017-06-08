AN OXFORD city councillor has backed calls for a review into cycle safety at the site of a proposed £60m transformation of a Cowley shopping centre.

Cowley councillor David Henwood was speaking after cycling group Cyclox lodged an objection to plans by NewRiver to revamp the Templars Square Shopping Centre.

Although the city council is yet to decide the major project, with a tentative date pencilled in for July 5, the cycling group called proposed cycling provision ‘deficient’ and called for a review.

Mr Henwood said of the issue: “I value Cyclox’s view on the Templar’s square application. The route from Cowley to the city centre is a main cycling artery in Oxford.

“Having independent bodies such as Cyclox offer an independent critic is always welcome. These critics help shape and form developments.

“Anyone using the Barns Road cycle lane knows the current layout is flawed. Cars currently park across the marked out cycling area, forcing cyclist further into the road making it more dangerous for cyclists.

“I would like to see a review of of the current layout that would encourage safe cycling. A greater emphasis on cycling is an imperative.

“The centre currently has several areas for parking cycles, which are currently well used, and with the potential loss of the multi-storey car park, additional parking zones near the proposed revamped entrances would be welcome.”

NewRiver is yet to respond to the concerns raised by Cyclox.