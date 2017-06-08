A LEGEND in the world of youth football in Oxfordshire died at the age of 80 after suffering dementia.

James Paton, spent about 20 years as the chairman of the Oxford Mail Youth Football League, and is remembered by his family as a man of integrity with an irrepressible passion for sport.

In his role of chairman of the youth league, and that of a referee and manager, Mr Paton helped to encourage the talents of future England internationals Martin Keown and Mark Wright.

He has been credited with helping the youth league develop into one of the best in the country and, after stepping down as chairman, was made honorary life vice president.

Mr Paton was born in Oxford on May 17, 1936, to parents Gladys and John.

Raised in Netherwoods Road, in Headington, Mr Paton had two brothers, Ian, who died this year aged 87, and Donald, 83.

He was educated at Sandhills School, Wheatley Park School and Gosford Hill School, before moving on to a varied and vibrant career, which included jobs as an electrician’s apprentice, factory worker, milkman, bus driver, and car transport driver.

His passion for football started at an early age and as a young man he played for Littlemore, Oxford City and the Oxford Quarry Nomads.

He had to give up playing football due to issues with his knee but remained involved with the game in different ways.

Mr Paton managed the Blackbird Leys Junior Citizens and also managed the Oxford representative team.

In the 1970s he became the chairman of what is now the Oxford Mail Youth Football League, a position he would hold for about two decades.

Mr Paton first met his wife, Ann, when he was in Scouts at just nine years old. They would meet again at Sandhills School and later wed in the Holy Trinity Church, at Headington Quarry in 1959.

The pair had two sons, Darren and Mark.

Mr Paton had a range of hobbies, most of which involved his love of sport. As well as football, he enjoyed hockey, darts and table tennis, but also liked to make things, including go-karts and garden furniture.

After developing dementia, Mr Paton spent the remaining years of his life in Manor House Care Home in Merton near Bicester.

He is survived by his wife Ann, his sons Darren and Mark, and his five grandchildren.

A funeral for Mr Paton will be held at Oxford Crematorium at 3pm tomorrow (Friday, June 9).