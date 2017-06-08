A MEMORIAL will be unveiled to honour the 31 men and women from Oxfordshire who fought in the Spanish Civil War.

Oxford International Brigade Memorial Trust, an organisation that works to sustain the memory of those who fought in the conflict from 1936 to 1939, has organised the event. The volunteers went to Spain to defend democracy against General Franco’s forces.

The unveiling of the memorial will be performed by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Oxford, Christine Simm, at midday on Saturday, next to South Park, at the junction of Headington Road and Morrell Avenue.

Six of the 31 volunteers from the county who fought in the war were killed in action.