A MOUNTAINOUS climbing wall and myriad of performers kept a community entertained.

Abingdon's picturesque Abbey Gardens was awash with families embracing the festival vibe on Saturday for Fun and Music in the Park.

The park in Abbey Close came alive during the annual events, which are organised by Abingdon Town Council.

Mayor of Abingdon Jan Morter, who was among those enjoying the sunshine and stalls, said: "It was absolutely fantastic.

"Weather-wise, we were so blessed.

"The acts that performed on stage had just perfected their craft, it was so entertaining.

"The Oxfordshire Youth Big Band absolutely rocked the lunchtime slot and the Stagecoach Theatre Arts group was very emotional – it brought tears to our eyes.

"The dancers were beautiful and it was so touching to see the younger children being mentored by the older children.

"One of the older baton twirlers was leading the younger girls, it was heartwarming to see.

"Our clubs and societies turned out in force.

"I got to take part in lots of activities as I went around – I planted a seed, did some rowing and lifted some weights."

The mayor officially opened festivities at 11am, ahead of acts including the Lochaber Scottish Dancers, Strawberry Fayre Majorettes and Abingdon Community Choir.

Activities included the 'lift your mind' roadshow stall hosted by Southey Way, which encouraged residents to test their strength by lifting the weight of everyday items.

The challenge promotes the impact of exercise on good mental health, and saw participants lift a total of 19,000kg across the whole day.

Music in the Park continued to entertain visitors into the evening, featuring five performances including from Abingdon Town Band and blues group Shakedown Prophets.

Mrs Morter added: "The bands each brought different ages and flavours.

"Hopefully there was something that pleased everybody.

"It culminated with the brass band playing singalong tunes, then some fireworks.

"It was fantastically enjoyable. Everyone was singing the praises of Abingdon, they were really high-spirited."

Music in the Park had sold out of wristbands by Friday and featured tighter security than usual, following advice in the aftermath of recent terror attacks.