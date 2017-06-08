WITH a bottle of champagne in hand and party hat on his head, Justice Kanu is the picture of jubilation.

The triumphant Oxford University student was spotted by an Oxford Mail photographer in Cowley Road yesterday, barely visible beneath a thick coating of cream and silly string.

Mr Kanu, of St Hilda’s College, had just finished exam season and celebrated with the university’s tradition of ‘trashing’, in which fellow students douse others with bottles of bubbly, shaving cream and string to mark their newfound freedom.

It used to involve flour and eggs.

Asked how he felt, he said: “I’m so tired - but just really happy to be starting the next chapter of my life.”

Clutching a helium champagne-shaped balloon in one hand and the real deal in the other, he probably attracted a few bemused stares when he then popped into Nandos.