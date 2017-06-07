A NINE-YEAR-OLD is taking on one of the country’s biggest biscuit businesses and is urging the firm to stop using caged chicken eggs in its products.

Summertown boy Benjamin Nicholson - whose family rescued two battery hens - posted a letter to McVities on Tuesday after reading an online anti-caged chicken campaign by the British Hen Welfare Trust.

The campaign is urging the firm which is owned by United Biscuits and parent company Pladis to only use free range eggs in its cake range which includes Jaffa Cakes.

The letter addressed to the firm reads: “Dear McVities, I am disappointed to learn that you use caged eggs. Please can you use free range eggs. Thanks you.”

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Benjamin’s mother Jo Bowlt said that she was ‘really proud’ of him for taking a stand against the company and that she also backed the campaign.

The 48-year old said: “I am not sure what inspired him particularly. He was looking at the trust website and saw the free range campaign and we talked a bit about it and he realised that they make biscuits and that is just shocking.

“He thought then that we should stop eating them. He was offered one by somebody and he said ‘no I’m sorry you can’t eat that’.

“I am very proud of him, it’s a really important campaign. I think often you don’t think about it, you think about buying free range eggs but not products made using non-free range eggs.”

The family of four also owns two rescued brown battery hens named Cinnamon and Chocolate, which Benjamin looks after.

Benjamin said of his letter: “We don’t know what they will say, I want them to stop using caged chickens. I don’t know if they will listen because it is a really big company but I am hoping so.”

The British Hen Welfare Trust campaign founder Jane Howorth said she hoped that the small action might help change McVities' mind and added: “We sincerely hope they change their ways and help improve welfare for laying hens.”

In response, Pladis said in a statement: “We take the issue of hen welfare seriously. As a minimum, we require the eggs used in our range of products to be produced in accordance with the enhanced welfare standards for the protection of laying hens.

“The egg products we buy are either sourced from enriched cage or free-range egg laying systems. The sourcing of eggs is something we review regularly, and as a company, we ensure that all eggs entering our supply chain have come from farms which conform to EU standards.”