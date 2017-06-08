A MAN who grabbed a woman’s bottom while she was boarding a bus with her son will be sentenced later this month.

Hugh White, of Littleworth Park, near Wheatley, grabbed the right buttock of a mother who was with her young son as she was boarding a bus in Wheatley, Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

White, 55, also pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone belonging to another woman on Monday having entered a guilty plea to sexual assault at a previous hearing.

Prosecutor Clare Barclay told the court the sexual assault took place at a stop in Hollow Way Road while the woman was waiting for the bus.

Ms Barclay added the bus arrived and the boy got on first, before White barged into the right shoulder of the mother and stood behind her.

Ms Barclay said White then grabbed hold of her right buttock and managed to touch her intimately with his hands with some force.

“She pushed him away and he walked off smirking,” he said.

The court heard White, who is an alcoholic, has previous convictions for theft, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Defending, Richard Demczak told the court White was ‘influenced by alcohol’ during the offence.

He added he had the support of his family.

Presiding magistrate Sheila Loy granted White conditional bail and ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled ahead of his sentencing on June 27.