THE full line-up has been announced for 'Oxfordshire most innovative and eco-friendly music festival'.

Swedish acapella jazz, 'polyrhythmic folk-world fusion' and French klezmer are among the sounds set to fill the air at next weekend's Tandem Festival.

Local bands Catgod, Lambrego and Jonny Payne & The Thunder are also on the line-up for the party just outside the West Oxfordshire village of Ramsden from June 16 to 18.

Marketing manager Hannah Jacobs said: "This lineup is diverse, zesty and handpicked for an unforgettable musical experience.

"There’s something for everyone from funk and reggae to solo Bach, swinging ceilidhs to late night DJs, and folk musicians from around the globe sharing the sounds of their cultures.

"As well as music, the festival will be packed with dance, storytelling, film, talks, crafts and spaces to be creative for all ages.

"We also have an incredible programme of workshops to introduce you to topics from laughter yoga and massage to woodwork and feminism for dads."

This year’s festival is being held in memory of long-time Tandem team member Claudia Comberti, who died in a collision with a bus while cycling on Botley road last month.

Ms Jacobs added: "She was a shining example of the Tandem’s ethical values – of how we can all live out our ethical values in day to day life, with the love, support and inspiration of the community around us.

"Tandem Festival 2017 will be held in memory of Claudia, to continue the celebration of her life, to bring the community together, to listen, learn and dance in nature and to get energised to bring about positive change in whatever way we can."

Tandem Festival was founded in 2014 by Rose Hill music engineer Nicholas O’Brien and a group of friends.

The first event was held at Hill End Outdoor Education Centre just outside Oxford that summer.

From the beginning it aimed to be a celebration of world music and the environment.

The event was back at Hill End in 2015 but last year's festival was cancelled with just weeks' notice due, organisers said, to spiralling safety costs.

This year it has returned in a new farmyard location but with all the same spirit.

The festival remains a not-for-profit event, run by volunteers.

Ms Jacobs added: "As well as hosting internationally-acclaimed acts, Tandem Festival pioneers a community-led approach.

"We collaborate with a network of more than 60 Community Action Groups in Oxfordshire to showcase local environmental and social projects and bring you a range of exciting workshops and craft activities."

This year's festival will also be hosting the English edition of a series of international folk camps, where young folk musicians come together to teach each other traditional folk music from their own cultures.

The camp is running for the 10 days leading up to festival, culminating in a festival performance.

Find out more at tandemcollective.org or facebook.com/tandemfestival