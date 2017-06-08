HOPEFULS looking to snap up a job at the new Westgate Shopping Centre are being invited to a new six-week course in Blackbird Leys.

The three housing associations that make up the Leys Housing Consortium have organised a series of sessions for people to boost their employability skills.

Starting on Tuesday it aims to help people from Blackbird Leys and beyond who are struggling to find work – or the confidence they need to seek it.

Matt Renshaw, employment and financial inclusion co-ordinator at Catalyst, organised the course along with staff at the Greensquare Group and A2Dominion.

He said: "Finding a job can sometimes be a difficult and daunting experience. Some people have never worked or are struggling with their physical or mental health.

"There's a lot in the course about recognising the skills you offer, your personal qualities as much as previous experience; as much as practical skills, confidence is key."

The free course will take place over six weeks, from 10am to 12pm on Tuesdays at Blackbird Leys Library in Blackbird Leys Road, with sessions led by Leys resident Sasha East.

Participants will be given help finding work, completing application forms, updating their CV and preparing for job interview questions.

The course is being run in partnership with Oxfordshire Adult Learning while social enterprise Aspire is helping facilitate the link with businesses at the Westgate.

Some 3,000 vacancies with more than 125 employers will be available at the shopping centre in Queen Street, which opens its doors in October.

Mr Renshaw said: "We have designed the course to be very practical, supportive and relaxed. It also has the fantastic benefit of offering a direct link to employers at the Westgate, and the opportunity for people to receive ongoing one-to-one support if they would like it."

In Blackbird Leys eight per cent of people are in no form of employment and 36 per cent have no qualifications, compared to four and 14 per cent respectively across Oxford.

But the course is open to other people outside of the estate if they are able to travel to the library in Blackbird Leys Road for classes.

Rosa Curness, pathways to employment co-ordinator at Aspire, said: "Aspire is very pleased to be working with Catalyst to be promoting these job roles and developing supporting learning and work experience pathways for tenants, and supporting with help to find the right opportunity in the centre for them."

For more information or to sign up to the course email matt.renshaw@chg.org.uk or call 07710 853193