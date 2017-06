WITNEY Lakes centre has been acquired by country club group The Club Company.

The resort, which opened in 1993, includes a gym, swimming pool, sauna, restaurant, spa and 18-hole golf course.

The site has planning permission for an 86-bedroom hotel.

The purchase takes the Club Company’s number of clubs in the UK to 13.

Chief executive Thierry Delsol said: “This acquisition fits perfectly with The Club Company’s expansion strategy.”