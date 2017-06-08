OXFORD

James Carthy, 27, of Woolridge Court, Margaret Road, Oxford, admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B, namely 44g of cannabis, in High street, Oxford, on January 20, 2017. Fined £150. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Radoslaw Kapelko, 32, of Chamberlain Place, Kidlington, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending unpaid work requirement sessions on March 28 and April 3. Ordered to carry out an additional 10 hours unpaid work and pay £30 costs.

Hugo Lucas, 28, of Holland Place, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in St Aldates, Oxford, on October 30 last year. Had 117mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 14-month driving ban.

Naomi Lewis, 19, of Reynolds Way, Abingdon, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending unpaid work requirement sessions on August 16 and 23 last year. Ordered to carry out an additional 10 hours unpaid work and pay £30 costs.

BANBURY

Adam Maltby, 29, of Henry Gepp Close, Adderbury, admitted causing criminal damage by damaging an electronic card reader worth £500 at Halfords in Banbury on January 28. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Miles, 37, of Manor Fields, Letcombe Regis, Wantage, admitted drink-driving in Main Road, Long Hanborough, on April 22. Had 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed an 18-month driving ban.

Ryan Simpson, 38, of Corn Hide, Long Hanborough, admitted drink-driving in Swan Lane, Long Hanborough, on April 23. had 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £276 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 23-month driving ban.

Declan Beith, 18, of Cromwell Road, Banbury, was convicted of receiving stolen goods - a Garmin satnav - in Banbury on October 19 last year. Also convicted of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Ravensmead, Banbury, and driving without third party insurance on the same date. Also admitted driving whilst disqualified in Bloxham Grove Road, Bloxham, on October 20 last year. Handed a community order, with a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs. Handed a 15-month driving ban.

Adrian Wilson, 32, of Keble Road, Bicester, was convicted of assaulting Mitchell Wellburne and causing him actual bodily harm in Sheep Street, Bicester, on January 21. Handed a community order, with a 100-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £750 costs.

Paul Simon Chilton, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing two bottles of brandy to the value of £68 belonging to Sainsbury’s in Oxford on April 15 2017. Also admitted stealing two more bottles of brandy of the same value from the same store on April 25 2017. Chilton admitted pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman on April 21 2017 in Somerton. He also admitted a further offence of stealing two bottles of brandy from Sainsbury’s to the value of £52 on April 26 2017. Chilton admitted a charge of failing without reasonable cause to surrender to Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 5 2017. Sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £188 in compensation.

Simeon Graham Cope, 29, of O’Hanlon House, Luther Street, Oxford, admitted stealing four jars of Nescafé Gold Blend Coffee and a packet of Flake ice creams to the value of £22.75 from Tesco in Oxford. Fined £80. Ordered to pay £10 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £40.

Richard Graydon, of Upper High Street, Thame, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her on April 21 2017 in High Street, Thame. Also admitted assaulting the same woman by beating her in the same location on March 15 2017. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Mark Andrew Cairns, 47, of Beehive Close, Chosley, Wallingford, was convicted of assaulting a woman by beating her in Wallingford on August 31 2016. Community order made. The defendant must undergo an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620.

Kevin Sandwell, 37, of Lyndene Road, Didcot, admitted without reasonable excuse, did an act which he was prohibited from doing on April 11 2017 by a non-molestation order made by Oxford Family Court on June 9 2016. Community order made. Defendant must undergo an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Eric Robert Austin, 47, of no fixed abode, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Friars Entry in Oxford on May 11 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Steven Creed, 39, of Church Street, Didcot, admitted stealing electrical goods to the value of unknown belonging to Palletways Oxford on March 4 2017. Also admitted committing the same offence on March 7 2017. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.