NEWLY refurbished offices at Boston House Business Centre on Grove Business Park have reopened.

Leader of Vale of White Horse District Council Matthew Barber cut the ribbon at the Science Vale centre, which provides serviced space to 30 companies, employing around 90 people.

Following the revamp, Boston House can now house another 35 companies.

It includes conference rooms, superfast 1Gb broadband, free parking and 24/7 access and space ranges from a single desk to a suite of offices.

David Hill, director of Grove Business Park, said: “We believe the creation of high quality serviced offices in the region is essential in order to keep up with the current demand, which is why the launch of Boston House is not only extremely exciting, but highly relevant.”