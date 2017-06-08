A THAME-based photography firm has been boosted by Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis.

Mark Hewitson, who specialises in family and pet portraits, sent a Tweet to the Ryman Stationery and Robert Dyas chairman about his business and was named one of six winners in the business guru’s Small Business Sunday initiative.

Under the weekly promotion, which runs under the #SBS tag, Mr Paphitis re-Tweets winners to his own 500,000 followers.

They are also profiled on the theopaphitissbs.com website.

The success netted Mark Hewitson Photography 150 more followers on Twitter.

Mr Hewitson said “It is great to have support from Theo in raising my profile.

“I am delighted that he has recognised my hard work and has helped spread the word about what I do.

“Since winning, the phone has not stopped ringing and the emails are coming in thick and fast, I am absolutely delighted.”

Mr Paphitis,said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-Tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club.

“I wish Mark Hewitson Photography every success.”

Any firms keen to do the same should Tweet Mr Paphitis on a Sunday from 5pm-7.30pm, including the hashtag #SBS.