A FORMER vicar accused of historic sex offences was found dead at his home in Witney after he failed to turn up to court.

The body of Trevor Devamanikkam was discovered at his home at Otters Court, Priory Mill Lane, by police officers at about 4pm on Tuesday.

A warrant had been issued for the 70-year-old’s arrest after he did not appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court earlier that day.

The former vicar had been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over, and three counts of serious sexual assault with a male aged between 16 and 21 without consent.

His victim, who wants to be known only as Michael, claimed he was repeatedly by raped by Mr Devamanikkam while the vicar served at St Aidan’s Parish Church in Bradford in the 1980s.

The alleged victim last night accused the Church of England of being more concerned with its own ‘self-preservation’ than caring for the victims of sex offences and dealing with abusers.

In a statement, Michael slammed the Church’s ‘appalling’ handling of his case, accusing it of ignoring sexual abuse victims.

He also claimed he ‘disclosed’ his account to the Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, and other members of the church, three times between December 2012 and June 2013, while he was Bishop of Sheffield.

Michael said: “This is a very difficult time. Naturally, I just wanted Mr Devamanikkam to be accountable and thereby give me some peace.

“Regarding The Church of England, I have nothing but criticism. Their handling of the allegations of sexual abuse has been quite simply appalling, as it has been and continues to be for so many victims of sexual abuse.

“The Church of England has put every obstacle possible in the way of helping me or actually dealing with the abuse.”

Michael added Revd Croft and others he told did not follow safeguarding guidelines and ‘failed’ to act upon on his disclosure in 2012.

He lodged a formal complaint of misconduct against the Bishop in 2016 and protested at his inauguration at Christ Church last September. Revd Croft was unavailable for comment last night but previously said it was ‘vital’ Michael received the ‘right pastoral care and support’ in respect of the alleged abuse in his teenage years.

He added he regretted that Michael did not feel he received appropriate support and action in 2013.

The Bishop of Bath and Wells, Peter Hancock, the Church of England’s lead safeguarding bishop said: “We have been alerted by police that Trevor Devamanikkam has been found dead at his home. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this sad news and we have offered Michael pastoral care and support.”

Lucy Billen, police spokeswoman said: “At this stage the death is not believed to be suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Devamanikkam was installed at St Aidan’s church in March 1984, and the alleged sexual offences took place over an 13-month period in the 1980s.