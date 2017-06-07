A DRUGS raid in Oxford led to four arrests and seizure of substances and cash.

Thames Valley Police tweeted today stating its East Oxford neighbourhood policing team had carried out a drugs warrant this morning.

It said four people were arrested as a result, and drugs and money were taken from the scene of the raid.

The force did not say where it happened or give any details about who was arrested, or which drugs were involved.

Its press office said it was unable to give any more information.

The tweet suggested the warrant was part of Operation Stronghold; an investigation to reduce drugs being dealt on the county's streets.