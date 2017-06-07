A CHURCH and cafe in Oxford city centre hope to inspire action on climate change.

University Church of St Mary the Virgin will host a free night of food and film to highlight the ‘life and death situation’ of the climate crisis.

The event begins at 6.30pm tomorrow in partnership with neighbouring Vaults and Garden Café, which will put on a spread of nibbles from ethical producers in Oxfordshire.

Special guest Alastair Fothergill, an acclaimed nature documentary producer, will give a talk about his work.

He has produced poplar series including Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and The Hunt, and will discuss important messages behind the programmes.

Associate priest of the church, Reverend Charlotte Bannister-Parker, said: “We want people who wouldn’t normally engage in environmental issues to realise that these are some of the most important concerns in the world.

“International relations, terrorism and food security all have to be seen in the context of keeping our plant healthy and functioning. It is a life or death situation and we are at a tipping point right now.”

The reverend, who is the daughter of pioneering athlete Sir Roger Bannister, encouraged people to attend.

Stalls will be set up by action groups including Oxford Green Week, Christian Aid Oxford and Community Action Groups.

There will also be a question and answer session about environmental issues led by Jamie Clarke, who is executive director of Oxford-based communications group Climate Outreach.

Anyone is welcome to pop along.