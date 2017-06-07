Suspects accused of murdering a man in Blackbird Leys could face a six-week trial.

The five defendants appeared at Oxford Crown Court today, when they were told a provisional trial date had been set for November 6.

Masses of loved ones poured into the public gallery and press area of the courtroom, weeping, waving and blowing kisses as the suspects walked into the dock.

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford, Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford, and Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford, were led into the courtroom by dock officers.

They were joined by Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldane Road, Oxford, and a 16-year-old from Oxford, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their names, were arrested following an attack in Jourdain Road on Thursday night.

Chris Lemonius, 27, was taken to hospital but later died of ‘multiple injuries’, Thames Valley Police said.

The defendants, who appeared before Judge Zoe Smith, are expected to enter their pleas to one count of murder at a further hearing before the court on October 2.

All four men were remanded into custody and the teenager was remanded to a youth detention centre.