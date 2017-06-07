A TORY candidate in Oxford has been forced to take down an election video featuring the nephew of prominent Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg vowing to vote for her – despite him not living in her constituency.

Health minister Nicola Blackwood, who is defending the Oxford West and Abingdon seat, posted the clip on her Facebook page.

It featured William Rees-Mogg backing her campaign, although he is not a constituent.

Mr Rees-Mogg, president of the Oxford University Conservative Association, says: “Hi there, my name is William and I will be voting for Nicola,” in the video, which has since been removed from the website.

A spokesman for Ms Blackwood said: “As soon as we were notified of an error by one participant in the video it was removed immediately.”

Ms Blackwood has held the pro-Remain seat since 2010, winning with a majority of more than 9,500 votes in the last election.

The Green Party has stood aside in favour of Liberal Democrat candidate Layla Moran in the constituency, to offer a better chance of defeating the Conservatives.

Marie Tidball is standing for Labour and Alan Harris for UKIP.