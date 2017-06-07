A MISSING man believed to have been injured in a motorbike crash has been found.

Police released an appeal earlier today after a motorbike crashed in Stonesfield in West Oxfordshire this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 11am in The Ridings, and police believe the rider of the Kawasaki bike was 48-year-old Howard Acum.

Mr Acum, who lives in Stonesfield, went missing and his family were concerned as he could have been injured.

Thames Valley Police thanked the public and said Mr Acum has since been found.