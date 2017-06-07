A MAN believed to have been injured in a motorbike crash is missing.

Police have released an appeal after a motorbike crashed in Stonesfield in West Oxfordshire this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 11am in The Ridings, and police believe the rider of the Kawasaki bike was 48-year-old Howard Acum.

Mr Acum, who lives in Stonesfield, is missing and could be injured.

His family are concerned and urged anyone who has seen him to contact police.

Mr Acum is white, approximately 5ft 10ins, of a large build with dark blond hair.



Anyone with information can call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 495 of June 7, 2017.





