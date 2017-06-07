JUAN Sartori’s bid to take over Oxford United Football Club is OFF, the Oxford Mail understands.

The Uruguayan businessman made a firm offer to U’s chairman Darryl Eales to buy the Sky Bet League One club last month and also met stadium landlord Firoz Kassam about trying to negotiate a deal to obtain the ground.

However, Mr Eales this morning made it clear to the Sartori camp he was not prepared to relinquish control and was rejecting the approach.

The Oxford Mail revealed Mr Sartori’s interest in United at the end of March.

At the time, he had only communicated with Mr Eales by email, but since then the duo have spoken at length both on the phone and in person at multiple meetings.

Mr Sartori, the son-in-law of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, thought a deal was close and we understand due diligence of the club has taken place.

However, Mr Eales, who has publicly stated throughout he was not looking to sell the club, has pulled the plug.

It now seems certain OxVox will step up their bid to make the Kassam Stadium a community-based facility.

The supporters’ trust announced last year, in conjunction with Mr Kassam, plans to transfer ownership of the stadium to a community trust.

But the sensitive nature of talks - the group were in regular dialogue with the ground’s owner and all other stakeholders during the takeover discussions - forced them to adopt a watching brief.

However, it is now understood they will reignite their bid.

The Oxford Mail has put in calls to Mr Eales, Mr Sartori and OxVox and is awaiting a response.