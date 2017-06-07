The General Election may be the most important vote this year, but people in north Oxfordshire have been weighing up their choices in another contest.

After hosting an online poll Cherwell District Council has revealed the name for its new bin mascot – Binbo Baggins.

The mascot will go on to tour the district markets and pose for selfies to help raise awareness of correct recycling methods in the district.

Cherwell District Council lead member for clean and green Debbie Pickford said: "The 'name the bin competition' is a bit of playful summer fun, but it carries a serious message.

“We are knocking on doors as part of our recycling campaign but we also want to reach out to social media users to ensure our message reaches all sections of the community.

“People already do a good job of separating out their waste in north Oxfordshire but we are always looking to recycle more."

Cherwell District Council announced the results of the online Facebook vote showing the percentage of votes each possible name scored.

Binbo Baggins was easily out in front with 35.9 per cent of the votes.

BinnyMcBinface came in second place with 28.1 per cent and Binderella in third place with 17.2 per cent.