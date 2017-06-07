STAFF and volunteers at an East Oxford homeless centre are celebrating their Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Director Jon Fitzpatrick and staff and volunteers at The Porch were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: "We're delighted to get this award which recognises the work we do to help those who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

"We have nine employees and about 30 volunteers but we would like more volunteers. We have running costs of about £220,000 a year and our biggest overheads are the staff.

"We get a grant every year from the city council which covers about a quarter of our running costs."

The organisation was founded by the All Saints Sisters of the Poor in 1986 and moved to its current Magdalen Road base in 2001.

The centre was run initially by volunteers at All Saints Convent.

Staff and volunteers at The Porch now aim to inspire people to move towards a 'more positive' lifestyle, free from addiction and dependency, by encouraging them to get involved with the running of the centre.

The day centre offers members nutritious low-cost meals twice a day, laundry facilities, a shower and a clothes store, as well as morning and afternoon activities.

People are also offered help with medical needs, housing referrals to hostels, their CVs and job searching.

Mr Fitzpatrick said the team welcomes about 50 people to the centre on each of the six days a week it opens.

For more information visit theporch.org.uk