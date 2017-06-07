A 'jubilant young woman' has been spotted tearing down Conservative election posters in Cumnor.

A number of boards encouraging people to vote for Conservative candidate Nicola Blackwood in tomorrow's election were ripped apart and sprayed with red crosses over the past week.

Posters in Cumnor Hill, West Way and Cumnor village have been torn down or defaced in some way.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw a young woman get out of a white car, tear down two posts in Cumnor village before jumping back into the car - being driven by a man - and speeding off on Sunday afternoon.

She said: "As I turned a corner, I saw a white car pull up and brake suddenly, a young woman jumped out, and ripped two Conservative posters from their posts, and threw them down into a hedge.

"She waved her hand out of the car window and clenched her fist - she seemed very jubilant at what she had just done.

"It doesn't matter which party you support or will vote for - it was an act of vandalism.

"My husband and I were astounded, it's such a shame to see somebody do that - everybody has a right to put posters of support out."