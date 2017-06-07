ART and design students at Oxford Brookes University will show off their final designs at an end of year show tomorrow.

The exhibition is on display from June 9 until June 15 and includes work from 90 students who will complete their studies at the end of this academic year.

The show titled 289 days of creativity will be at the Richard Hamilton Building of the Headington Campus between 10am and 5pm.

Lucy Turner, Lecturer and Course Leader for Foundation Art and Design at Oxford Brookes University said: “The show demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility for many of the design students with themes focusing on wellbeing, mindfulness, sustainability, the eco conscious, re-fashion and a return to traditional crafts with a contrast in new technology.

“Its name is derived from the 289 days it takes for the students to reach the peak of their creativity on the foundation course from day one to day 289.”

The exhibition is free to enter.